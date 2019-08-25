|
Benedict A. Fernandez
age 97 of Canton, passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019. He was born in Canton on August 25, 1921 to the late Florentino and Amalia (Cordero) Fernandez. Benedict was a Canton McKinley High School graduate and a U.S. Army Veteran, serving his country in Word War II. He later retired from the Timken Roller Bearing Company as a Spindle Machinist after 42 years. He was a member of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church and the Eagles #2370. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Jennie; son Richard Fernandez; brothers Florentino, Louis, Genaro and Celso Fernandez. He is survived by his children Ruthanne (James) Simms of Canton, Robert Fernandez of Green, and Craig (Kathi) Fernandez of Columbus; daughter-in-law Gail Fernandez of St. Louis; twelve grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Family and friends will be received on Wednesday at the Rossi Family Funeral Home from 10 to 11 a.m. Funeral Services will begin in the funeral home at 11 a.m., with Rev. Fr. G. David Weikart as celebrant. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to a .
Published in The Repository on Aug. 25, 2019