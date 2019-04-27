|
|
Benelee N. Stark
Funeral service will be held Monday at 1:00 p.m. at Reed Funeral Home NORTH CANTON Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. N.W. Chaplain Matt from Crossroads Hospice will officiate. Burial in Sunset Hills Burial Park.
Calling hours will be held Two hours prior from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in her name to Crossroads
Hospice of Green, Ohio, 3743 Boettler Oaks Suite E., Green, Ohio 44685. Those wishing to send online condolences may visit:
www.reedfuneralhome.com
Reed Funeral Home,
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Apr. 27, 2019