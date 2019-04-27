Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reed Funeral Home
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
Calling hours
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for BENELEE STARK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BENELEE N. STARK

Obituary Condolences Flowers

BENELEE N. STARK Obituary
Benelee N. Stark

Funeral service will be held Monday at 1:00 p.m. at Reed Funeral Home NORTH CANTON Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. N.W. Chaplain Matt from Crossroads Hospice will officiate. Burial in Sunset Hills Burial Park.

Calling hours will be held Two hours prior from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in her name to Crossroads

Hospice of Green, Ohio, 3743 Boettler Oaks Suite E., Green, Ohio 44685. Those wishing to send online condolences may visit:

www.reedfuneralhome.com

Reed Funeral Home,

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Apr. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now