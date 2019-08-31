Home

Diehl-Whittaker Funeral Service
720 E Long Street
Columbus, OH 43203
(614) 258-9549
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
10:30 AM
New Salem Baptist Church
2956 Cleveland Ave.
Columbus, OH
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
New Salem Baptist Church
2956 Cleveland Ave.
Columbus, OH
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
12:00 PM
New Salem Baptist Church
2956 Cleveland Ave.
Columbus, OH
Benetta Burton


1949 - 2019
Benetta Burton Obituary
Benetta Burton

Dr. Benetta Ann Burton was born April 14, 1949 in Canton, Ohio to Samuel Burton Sr., and Sallie Chappell Burton. She departed this life on August 23, 2019. Benetta attended Canton South High School class of 1967, The Ohio State University for her Bachelors, Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, TN for her Master's and obtained her Ph. D. from The Ohio State University. She was a member of the Columbus Education Association, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Alpha Sigma Omega Chapter, and was a member of Phi Kappa Phi, Honor Society. Benetta was a faithful and active member of New Salem Missionary Baptist Church in Columbus, Ohio for over 30 years.

She is survived by her Mother, Sallie F. Burton; two sisters Beverly (Michael) Bush and Debbie Burton Cheatham; nephews Andre' Lamar Burton, Joshua Ross, Jordian Ross and Montel Bush, nieces Jacquelyn Cheatham-Terry, Jessica Cheatham, Imani Bush and Trisetta Hill Paris.

Celebration of Life 12 p.m. Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at New Salem Baptist Church, 2956 Cleveland Ave., Columbus, Ohio, where the family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the start of service. Services entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long Street, Columbus, Oh. Visit her online tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com
Published in The Repository on Aug. 31, 2019
