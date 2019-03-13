Home

BENJA L. GOOD


1938 - 2019
BENJA L. GOOD Obituary
Benja L. Good 1938-2019

Age 80, of Canton, Ohio, passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019. He was born in Canton, Texas on July 16, 1938 to the late John and May Good. Benja was a veteran of the U.S. Army. His family was his pride and joy. He never knew a stranger, always had a joke to tell, a hug to give, and a smile to show.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a sister, Janelle Good; brother, Bennie Good; and great-granddaughter, Hadley Marie Massengale. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Bonnie; children, John Good, Vicki (Mike) Massengale, and Kathy Good; grandchildren, Kayla Green, Morgan Massengale, and Zach (Jesse) Massengale; great-grandchildren, Savannah Rumberger and Campbell Rose Massengale; his brother, Bill Good; nephew, Michael Good; dear family friend, Scott Addessi, and granddog, Rocky. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Khan, the Cancer Center, and infusion therapy staff of Aultman Hospital.

Private graveside services will be held at Sandyville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate blood in his memory. "This is the start of an eternal chapter. He who breathes laughter skips with joy in Heaven ever after, over the clouds through the bright pastures, forevermore, hereinafter." – Morgan Massengale. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home, North Canton, OH 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 13, 2019
