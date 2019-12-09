The Repository Obituaries
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Graveside service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Oakwood Cemetery
Benjamin D. Shue Jr.


1950 - 2019
Benjamin D. Shue Jr. Obituary
Benjamin D. Shue Jr.

69, passed away at home on December 7, 2019. He was born in Massillon on September 18, 1950 to Benjamin Calvin Daniel and Helen Marie (McElhaney) Shue. Benjamin served in The United States Marine Corps. He loved bowling, all Cleveland Sports Teams and yard work. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.

He is survived by his loving wife, Sandra S. (Wardell) Shue; their children, Daniel B. (Donja) Shue, Anita M. (Zeke) Hole, Christina H. (Stan) White' Scott A. Shue, Matthew V. Shue, Amber L. (Kevin) Bolyard and Angela K. (Sean) Popa; eleven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Dianne (Ron) Smith and Jill Shue.

A grave side service will be held at the Oakwood Cemetery on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 11 a.m., Pastor Shane Rice, officiating.

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory

330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Dec. 9, 2019
