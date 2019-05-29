|
Benjamin H. Lasure
age 93, completed his earthly journey on May 26, 2019 and is now with his heavenly Father. He finished with strength and courage, just as he lived his life. He had been lovingly cared for in his home by his children for four years following the death of his beloved wife, Betty. He was born October 11, 1925 in Pine Grove, West Virginia to the late Otho and Esther (Hall) Lasure. He was a longtime member of Canton First Church of the Nazarene. Ben was a man who was steadfast, thoughtful, fully committed to his family and very patriotic. A WWII Veteran who served on the Underwater Demolition Team (now the Navy Seals) in the South Pacific, he enjoyed annual visits to the Navy Seal Museum in Fort Pierce, FL where he reconnected with UDT teammates.
He worked 17 years for Bell Telephone Company before starting Lasure Construction, and retired from Ben Lasure & Son Contracting in 1988. Throughout his life he pursued various activities such as hunting, beekeeping, bowling, the Louisville Lions Club and the Canton Horseshoe Club. He also enjoyed owning, driving and showing his Model A Cars. He and Betty were members of the Great Trails Model A'ers for 22 years. Anyone who knew Ben was inspired by the strong, clear principles by which he lived. He will be greatly missed.
Ben is survived by three daughters, Carolyn Hill, Lynette (David) Skelton, Debbie (Scott) Fausneaucht; a son, David (Crystal) Lasure; sister, Fairy Ice, 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Betty (Timmis) Lasure, in 2015 and a brother, James Lasure.
Funeral services will be 10:30am Saturday morning at Stier-Israel Funeral Home in Louisville with Pastor David Skelton officiating. Calling hours will be 6-8pm Friday evening and 10-10:30am Saturday morning at the funeral home. Ben will be laid to rest, with military honors, in Forest Hill Cemetery, Canton, OH. Online condolences may be left at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on May 29, 2019