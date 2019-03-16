Home

Rhoden Memorial Home, Inc.
Bennie Floyd Goodman Obituary
Bennie Floyd Goodman

71, went home to be with the Lord on March 11, 2019. He worked for Heinz, Superior Dairy, Pro Football Hall of Fame Fitness Center and he retired from Hoover. He also worked as a Recovery Support Specialist for the Phoenix House.

Preceded in death by his daughter, Angela Goodman, he leaves to cherish his loving memory, children, Sheila Smith, Tony Goodman, Jarvis Mack and Charla Mack; sisters, Christine Stevens and Annette Goodman; brothers, James A. Johnson and Richard Johnson and a host of other relatives and friends.

FUNERAL SERVICE WILL BE HELD TODAY, Saturday, March 16, 2019, 12 p.m. at Hear The Word Ministry, 2130 31st Street NW, Canton, OH, where family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment, Evergreen Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be sent to 2585 Shelburn Ave., Akron, OH 44312.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 16, 2019
