Bernard A. Lockard
Age 52, passed away in his home on June 12, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. He was born in Canton, Ohio on December 21, 1967 to Ronald and Bernidine Lockard. He worked as a substation technician with Thompson Electric for over ten years until his retirement. Bernard was a hard worker though, and even after retiring he enjoyed flipping houses and tinkering on his Harleys. He was known as a jack of all trades, and was proud of all the good work that he had accomplished with his own two hands. In his pastime, Bernard could be found outdoors hunting or at a shooting competition. What he most enjoyed was time with his friends and family. He will be dearly missed.
In addition to his parents, Bernard is preceded in death by his son, Marvin Hackworth-Lockard. He is survived by his daughter, Deanne Charlton-Lockard; son, Bernard Lockard Jr.; three grandchildren; brother, Michael Lockard; sister, Teresa Lockard; numerous nieces and nephews; and many friends.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Cancer Society. Calling hours with social distancing being enforced will be held Tuesday from 5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Reed Funeral Home CANTON Chapel. Service will be private for the immediate family. Those wishing to send online condolences may visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
330-477-6721
Age 52, passed away in his home on June 12, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. He was born in Canton, Ohio on December 21, 1967 to Ronald and Bernidine Lockard. He worked as a substation technician with Thompson Electric for over ten years until his retirement. Bernard was a hard worker though, and even after retiring he enjoyed flipping houses and tinkering on his Harleys. He was known as a jack of all trades, and was proud of all the good work that he had accomplished with his own two hands. In his pastime, Bernard could be found outdoors hunting or at a shooting competition. What he most enjoyed was time with his friends and family. He will be dearly missed.
In addition to his parents, Bernard is preceded in death by his son, Marvin Hackworth-Lockard. He is survived by his daughter, Deanne Charlton-Lockard; son, Bernard Lockard Jr.; three grandchildren; brother, Michael Lockard; sister, Teresa Lockard; numerous nieces and nephews; and many friends.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Cancer Society. Calling hours with social distancing being enforced will be held Tuesday from 5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Reed Funeral Home CANTON Chapel. Service will be private for the immediate family. Those wishing to send online condolences may visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
330-477-6721
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jun. 15, 2020.