The Repository Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Canton, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Canton, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Canton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for BERNARD BROZOVIC
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BERNARD D. BROZOVIC Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BERNARD D. BROZOVIC Sr. Obituary
Bernard D. Brozovic, Sr.

79, passed away on October 11, 2019, following an extended illness. He was born March 5, 1940 in Canton to Samuel F. and Sophia (Bendishaw) Brozovic. A 1958 graduate of Central Catholic High School, Bernard worked at Kling Motors Volkswagen, until he opened Bernie's Body Shop in 1984 and retired in 2007. He enjoyed camping, fishing and was a very talented wood worker. Bernard was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Canton.

He is survived by his wife, Clara J. (Kinney) Brozovic; their children: Bernard D. Brozovic, Jr., Thomas M. Brozovic, David M. Brozovic, Carla M. (Mark) Jacubec and Monica M. (Russell) Logsdon; grandchildren: Andrew and Larissa Jacubec and Keegan, Brennen and Reilly Logsdon; and a brother, Terrence ( Maureen) Brozovic. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by a brother, Samuel C, Brozovic; and his sister, Jaqueline Bruder.

Friends may gather from 9 a.m.-10 a.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Canton where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph's Capital Campaign Fund. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at:

www.paquelet.com

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory

330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of BERNARD's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now