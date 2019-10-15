|
|
Bernard D. Brozovic, Sr.
79, passed away on October 11, 2019, following an extended illness. He was born March 5, 1940 in Canton to Samuel F. and Sophia (Bendishaw) Brozovic. A 1958 graduate of Central Catholic High School, Bernard worked at Kling Motors Volkswagen, until he opened Bernie's Body Shop in 1984 and retired in 2007. He enjoyed camping, fishing and was a very talented wood worker. Bernard was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Canton.
He is survived by his wife, Clara J. (Kinney) Brozovic; their children: Bernard D. Brozovic, Jr., Thomas M. Brozovic, David M. Brozovic, Carla M. (Mark) Jacubec and Monica M. (Russell) Logsdon; grandchildren: Andrew and Larissa Jacubec and Keegan, Brennen and Reilly Logsdon; and a brother, Terrence ( Maureen) Brozovic. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by a brother, Samuel C, Brozovic; and his sister, Jaqueline Bruder.
Friends may gather from 9 a.m.-10 a.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Canton where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph's Capital Campaign Fund. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at:
www.paquelet.com
Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory
330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Oct. 15, 2019