BERNARD DEAN BROWN Sr.
Bernard Dean Brown, Sr.

age 89, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. He was born February 19, 1931 in Marietta, OH, to the late Samuel O., Sr. and Marian F. (Carpenter) Brown. Bernard was a U.S. Army Korean War Veteran. He was received into the Catholic Church in 2007 and was a faithful member of St. Mary/St. Benedict Parish. Bernard retired in 1981 as an OTR truck driver and was a member of Teamsters Local 92, VFW 3747 (having held office of Honor Guard, Secretary and Chaplain), Army Navy Garrison 250, and FOE 5024. He was a gifted man and mastered various trades such as carpentry, upholstery, mechanics, electrical and plumbing to name a few. Those skills were used to help his family in many ways. He enjoyed music, singing, dancing, boating, water skiing, camping, vegetable/flower gardening and watching western movies.

He was preceded in death by wife, Mary; son, Brian; grandson, Craig Garren; two sisters, two brothers and his canine companion. He is survived by children: Karen Sue Brown (Paul) Coulas, Patricia Ann (Doug) Garren, Diana Lynn (Roger) Storch, Ruth Ann (Kevin) Ferrell, Sandra Kay Johnson, Cynthia Marie Howard, and Bernard Dean, Jr. "Bub" (Lori) Brown; 14 grandchildren, 20great-grandchildren; and four sisters.

With Covid-19 restrictions enforced, including masks and social distancing, a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Monday, September 21, 2020, at St. Mary/St. Benedict Catholic Church, 1602 Market Avenue S., in Canton, with Fr. Benson Okpara, Ph.D. as Celebrant. Burial to follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, Sandyville, OH. Calling hours will be held in the Reed Funeral Home, Canton Chapel on Sunday, September 20, 2020 from 3:00-5:00 PM. The family would like to thank the sisters and staff at the House of Loreto where Dad was treated with love and respect... a place he called "home". To view full obituary or to share a fond memory and sign the online guestbook, please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on Sep. 13, 2020.
