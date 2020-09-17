1/
Bernard Dean Brown Sr.
Bernard Dean Brown, Sr.

With Covid-19 restrictions enforced, including masks and social distancing, a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Monday, September 21, 2020, at St. Mary/St. Benedict Catholic Church, 1602 Market Avenue S., in Canton, with Fr. Benson Okpara, Ph.D. as Celebrant. Burial to follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, Sandyville, OH.

Calling hours will be held in the Reed Funeral Home, Canton Chapel on Sunday, September 20, 2020 from

3:00-5:00 PM.

To view full obituary or to share a fond memory and sign the online guestbook, please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com

Reed Funeral Home,

330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Calling hours
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
SEP
21
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Mary/St. Benedict Catholic Church
September 15, 2020
Karen Callihan
