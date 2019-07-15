Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for BERNARD BOOTH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

BERNARD E. "BERNIE" BOOTH


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
BERNARD E. "BERNIE" BOOTH Obituary
Bernard "Bernie" E. Booth

age 87, of North Fort Myers, FL, formerly of Canton passed away July 10, 2019 at Hope Hospice in Cape Coral, FL. He was born in Murray, Iowa on November 16, 1931 to the late Orville and Geraldine (Watson) Booth. He served in the US Marine Corps during Korea, worked for BF Goodrich for 22 years as Waste Water Treatment and Air Pollution Supervisor and Whey Co. for 13 years as Water Treatment Supervisor retiring in 1993. Bernie was a member of Mid Century Masonic Lodge in Elyria, Ohio, Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite 32nd Degree Valley of Cleveland and the American Legion in North Fort Myers, FL. Bernie loved his auto racing and flagged races at several tracks in Ohio and Florida.

Preceded in death by his twin sons; parents and 2 brothers. He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years Rita Booth (nee Fulton); sons Patrick Booth and Bradley (Betty) Booth; 4 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

Funeral service will be at 11 AM on Thursday July 18, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home CANTON CHAPEL with Rev. Gary Smith officiating. Family and friends may visit from 5-8 PM on Wednesday July 17, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will be at Forest Hill Cemetery. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on July 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now