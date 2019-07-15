|
Bernard "Bernie" E. Booth
age 87, of North Fort Myers, FL, formerly of Canton passed away July 10, 2019 at Hope Hospice in Cape Coral, FL. He was born in Murray, Iowa on November 16, 1931 to the late Orville and Geraldine (Watson) Booth. He served in the US Marine Corps during Korea, worked for BF Goodrich for 22 years as Waste Water Treatment and Air Pollution Supervisor and Whey Co. for 13 years as Water Treatment Supervisor retiring in 1993. Bernie was a member of Mid Century Masonic Lodge in Elyria, Ohio, Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite 32nd Degree Valley of Cleveland and the American Legion in North Fort Myers, FL. Bernie loved his auto racing and flagged races at several tracks in Ohio and Florida.
Preceded in death by his twin sons; parents and 2 brothers. He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years Rita Booth (nee Fulton); sons Patrick Booth and Bradley (Betty) Booth; 4 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
Funeral service will be at 11 AM on Thursday July 18, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home CANTON CHAPEL with Rev. Gary Smith officiating. Family and friends may visit from 5-8 PM on Wednesday July 17, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will be at Forest Hill Cemetery. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on July 15, 2019