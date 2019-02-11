|
|
Bernard E. Greathouse
age 77, of Hartville, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday February 9, 2019 after a brief illness. He was born on April 1, 1941 in Spencer, West Virginia to the late Euell and Nola (Starcher) Greathouse. Bernard was a retired supervisor from Teledyne Monarch. He attended Uniontown Chapel of Faith Church. He loved his grandkids and enjoyed setting up at the flea market.
He is survived by his wife Barbara (Wyatt) , with whom they would have celebrated 59 years of marriage this February 13th; sons Larry (Denise) Greathouse of Spencer, Keith ( and the late Jill) Greathouse of Uniontown; Eric (Mandy) of Parkersburg, Seth of Spencer, Evan of Walton, Emily and Travis of Uniontown; 2 great-grandsons Landon and Wesley of Parkersburg; brothers Fred (Peggy), Charles (Beverly), Jerry (Jeri) all of Spencer, Terry (Debbie) of Gandeeville.
Calling hours are Tuesday 4-7 PM at Arnold Funeral Home Hartville. Funeral services are Thursday 1 PM at Taylor- Vandale Funeral Home, Spencer, with Pastor Larry Jones officiating. Friends may call 2 hours prior to services from 11 AM- 1 PM. Final resting place is Eventide Cemetery.
Arnold 330-877-9364
www.arnoldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Feb. 11, 2019