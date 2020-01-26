|
Bernard F. "Bing" Henrich
"Together Again"
age 91, died Saturday. He was a life resident of Canton, 1946 graduate of Lehman High School, attended Kent State University and was retired from American Electric Power after 35+ years of service.
Preceded in death by his wife, Jacqueline, grandson, Andrew, daughter-in-law, Marcia and son-in-law, John Schmidl. Survived by his daughters, Gene Smith, Rita Schmidl and Mary Henrich, sons, James and Paul (Lori) Henrich, grandchildren, Steven (Monica), Joseph, James (Christina), Amanda, Andrea, Caitlynn, Grant and Ben and great-grandchildren, Jacqueline, Katherine, Elizabeth and James.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Saint Peter Catholic Church with The Very Reverend John Sheridan, STL-Rector as celebrant. Burial in Calvary Cemetery. Friends may call Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. at the Lamiell Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Saint Peter Catholic Church. Condolences may be made to: www.lamiellfuneralhome.com
(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on Jan. 26, 2020