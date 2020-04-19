|
Bernard Green
The family of Bernard (Bernie) Green wishes to announce his peaceful passing this past week at age 92. As he would say, 'he was just plain worn out'. Bernie and his wife of 27 years, Ruth (Speyer Ress) Green lived at Sanctuary Grande in North Canton. Ruth and Bernie were high school sweethearts who reconnected at their 45-year class reunion, after the passing of each of their first spouses.
Bernie is survived by his children, Mike (Stephanie Xenos) Green of California and Ginger Green of Canton, and step daughters, Lynn Giles, Penny Ress, and Amy Ress. There are five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Bernie was the son of Dave and Fanny Green.
Bernie lived most of his life in Massillon. He graduated from Washington High School in 1946, where he was Class President and a tackle for the Massillon Tigers. His Massillon teams were undefeated and State Champions in his sophomore year. He recently donated his game ball from the 50th playing of the Massillon-McKinley game in 1945 to the Massillon Museum. After high school, Bear Bryant offered Bernie a scholarship to Kentucky for college, but he went to Miami of Ohio instead and played for Sid Gilman, and with teammates Ara Parseghian, Paul Dietzel, and Bo Schembechler. After one year at Miami, Bernie enlisted with the 11th Army Airborne Paratroopers. Bernie's football background led to his being tapped to play with the armed forces league. Bernie was on the team that won the Far East Rice Bowl. After returning from the Army, Bernie finished his BA at Ohio University with the intent to teach and coach. Bernie served as Director of Physical Education at the Jewish Community Center of New Orleans, where he met his wife, Joan Friedberg. They returned to Massillon, where he bought and expanded the family's grocery store and started Bernie's Food Market at 104 Tremont SE. Bernie operated his neighborhood grocery store from 1953 until it closed in 1972. He went on to his second full career, as Vice-President of LaPine Truck and Equipment Sales in Brecksville, where he stayed until retirement in 1992. Bernie was very active in the community, serving on the Massillon Urban League in its earliest days, and President of the Massillon Independent Grocers Association (known for running the Massillon Community Picnic at Meyers Lake). Bernie and partners bought the former McClymonds building at Lincoln Way W and Erie Street and refurbished and re-opened the office building as the Massillon Building in 1962. He built and operated Zips Hamburgers at the corner of Lincoln Way W and First St. SW during the late 60s and 70s. He led the WHS Class of 1946 Reunion Committee for many years. Bernie was active in sports throughout his life, as a participant and local youth coach. He was inducted into the Canton Jewish Community Center Athletic Hall of Fame in 1981 and actively participated in the Professional Football Hall of Fame weekly lunches. For his 90th birthday, family and friends started a fund that ultimately sent more than 50 Canton and Massillon youths to the 2018 Pro Football Hall of Fame game in Canton. He loved his biweekly poker games with his friends, and was an avid reader of history and politics. His warm smile, generosity, and big personality will be missed by many.
A private funeral will be held at Northlawn Cemetery on Monday. The service will be streamed on the Arnold Funeral Home Facebook Page. There will be no family visitation at this time, however a memorial and major celebration of Bernie's life will be held at a later time. Donations in Bernie's memory may be made to The Stark County Hunger Task Force, The , The Massillon Museum, or a civic .
