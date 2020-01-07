Home

Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home
7345 Roswell Rd Sw
Sherrodsville, OH 44675
(740) 269-9225
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Interment
Following Services
Leavittsville Cemetery.
Bernard H. "Bernie" Yost

Bernard H. "Bernie" Yost Obituary
Bernard H. "Bernie" Yost

Age 76, of Sherrodsville, Ohio died Sunday afternoon, January 5, 2020 in the Community Hospice Truman House at New Philadelphia following a brief illness. He was born February 9, 1943 in Calhoun County, W.Va., and was the son of the late Thomas and Maude Vincent Yost. His wife, Delores Carolyn Yost, whom he married November 23, 1963, passed away on November 30, 2007. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers Hubert and Herschel Yost. He retired in 2007 as an employee of the Ford Motor Company in Brook Park, Ohio where he worked for more than 35 years. He was known affectionately as "Poppy" to family and a few friends. Bernie, sporting his trademark cowboy hat and western cut shirt, was a regular visitor to the Sherrodsville Senior Nutrition Site located in the Lion's Club building where he joined his friends almost daily for a spirited game of euchre and a hot meal. He also looked forward to visiting with friends... and stretching the truth a little... at the Atwood Deli BP gas station in Dellroy. He engaged in a little target shooting with family and was a master at telling stories ...some of which were admittedly inappropriate... but, that was Bernie. He cherished the relationships that he had with his family and friends.

He is survived by a son, Mike (Becky) Yost of Sherrodsville; four granddaughters, Samantha Yost of Carrollton, Ohio, Kylie Manbeck of Dellroy, Ohio, and Mikaela Manbeck and Kelci Manbeck, both of Sherrodsville; a great-granddaughter, Aubrey Cline of Carrollton, and a brother, Jerry Yost of Rittman, Ohio.

Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 10, 2020 in the Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home at Sherrodsville with Rev. Kenneth Ogg officiating. Interment will follow in the Leavittsville Cemetery. Calling hours will be held Thursday from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Any guests attending either the calling hours or service are invited to wear their cowboy hats or western attire as a tribute to Bernie. Contributions in Bernie's memory may be made to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Avenue S.W., New Philadelphia, OH 44663. To leave an online condolence message please visit the funeral home website.

Baxter-Gardner

(740) 269-9225

www.baxtergardner.com
Published in The Repository on Jan. 7, 2020
