Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home
7345 Roswell Rd Sw
Sherrodsville, OH 44675
(740) 269-9225
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Interment
Following Services
Leavittsville Cemetery.
Bernard H. "Bernie" Yost

Bernard H. "Bernie" Yost Obituary
Bernard H. "Bernie" Yost

Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 10, 2020 in the Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home at Sherrodsville with Rev. Kenneth Ogg officiating. Interment will follow in the Leavittsville Cemetery. Calling hours will be held Thursday from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home. Any guests attending either the calling hours or service are invited to wear their cowboy hats or western attire as a tribute to Bernie. Contributions in Bernie's memory may be made to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Avenue S.W., New Philadelphia, OH 44663. To leave an online condolence message please visit the funeral home website.

Published in The Repository on Jan. 8, 2020
