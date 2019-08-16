|
Bernard J. Crum
Was born in Fulda, Ohio on July 26, 1921 to Amelia and Lawrence Crum. His beloved wife, Jane, of 68 years predeceased him in 2012. His two sisters and four brothers also predeceased him. He was the devoted father of Richard (Joan) of Haymarket, Va., Mark (Linda) of La Verne, Calf. and Kathryn Jayne Quan of Burke, Va.; the cherished grandfather of Richard Crum, Matthew Crum, Daniel Crum, Brian Crum, Anne Kelley, Kevin Crum, Michael Crum, Austin Crum, Teresa Crum, Christopher Quan and David Quan, and the great-grandfather of 24 children.
Bernie moved to Louisville in 1941 and began work at C. Q. Zahner Ford, taking a short break to serve in the Army in the China-Burma-India theater from 1942 to 1945. His stories of his time spent in the Far East during WW II helped our family to understand why his was the Greatest Generation. When he returned to Louisville in 1945 after serving in the Army, he resumed his career at what was then C. Q. Zahner Ford occupying the same office until he retired in 2003 at the young age of 82. For nearly 62 years he was a Top Hatter salesman for Ford, consistently winning yearly awards but also the loyalty and respect of his many faithful customers. The Ford Motor Company even put his photograph and name in a Time Magazine advertisement as one of the company's best. By our records, he sold over 22,000 cars in his lifetime of sales. What meant the most to him was helping folks to find the perfect car for their needs. There are many stories that demonstrate his sincere love and care for his customers; cars were his vehicle (no pun intended) to show his genuine concern and love for them. Bernie leaves his family an enduring legacy of hard work, honesty, integrity, true kindness, generosity and cheerfulness. He passed away on August 8, 2019 in Gainesville, Va. having just celebrated his 98th birthday on July 26th. Bernie moved to Virginia in November 2018, to be close to his family; otherwise he spent his entire adult life in Louisville building a reputation as a man who brought a smile and friendship to everyone he met.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Interment will follow at St. Louis Parish Cemetery. Bernie's family will receive friends Sunday, August 18th from 5-7:00 p.m. at the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville. Condolences and special memories can be shared with his family online at www.paqueletfalk.com.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 16, 2019