Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home
303 S Chapel St
Louisville, OH 44641
(330) 875-2811
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart of Mary Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernard Crum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernard J. Crum


1921 - 2019
Send Flowers
Bernard J. Crum Obituary
Bernard J. Crum

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart of Mary Catholic Church. Interment will follow at St. Louis Parish Cemetery. Bernie's family will receive friends Sunday, August 18th from 5-7:00 p.m. at the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville. Condolences and special memories can be shared with his family online at

www.paqueletfalk.com

Paquelet-Falk

Funeral Home & Crematory

330-875-2811

Serving Ohio Families

Since 1867
Published in The Repository on Aug. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bernard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.