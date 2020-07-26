1/1
Bernice E. Richardson
1931 - 2020
Bernice E. Richardson

Age 88, of Massillon went home to be with the Lord on July 22, 2020, after extended illnesses. She was born in Baltimore, Md., on December 30, 1931, daughter to the late Samuel and Fannie Major. Bernice received her LPN from Timken Mercy and her LMT from Ohio College of Massotherapy. Bernice retired from Timken Steel Company as an occupational nurse in 1994. She was committed to her faith in God and to community service through various organizations.

Bernice was preceded in death by her first husband, Lemmie Gibson who was the first African American police officer of Massillon; second husband, Willie J. Richardson, and four siblings. She is survived by her daughters, Jasianna Chaley "Shevawn Gibson" and Damaris Richardson; grandson, Brandon Taylor; siblings, Rosabel Rux, Harold Major, and Arvilla Faidley; and special friend, Jim Davidson.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Noon on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Friendship Baptist Church of Massillon with Rev. Reginald Hye officiating. Calling hours will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday at the church.

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory

330-833-3222

Published in The Repository on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Friendship Baptist Church of Massillon
JUL
29
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Friendship Baptist Church of Massillon
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
July 25, 2020
I remember when Bernice worked with my dad Ed Mallett at Timkens. She was the most nice and carrying person. My dad always spoke so highly of Bernice. Well done Good and Faithful Servant.
Kathy Mallett Roth
