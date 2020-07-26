Bernice E. Richardson
Age 88, of Massillon went home to be with the Lord on July 22, 2020, after extended illnesses. She was born in Baltimore, Md., on December 30, 1931, daughter to the late Samuel and Fannie Major. Bernice received her LPN from Timken Mercy and her LMT from Ohio College of Massotherapy. Bernice retired from Timken Steel Company as an occupational nurse in 1994. She was committed to her faith in God and to community service through various organizations.
Bernice was preceded in death by her first husband, Lemmie Gibson who was the first African American police officer of Massillon; second husband, Willie J. Richardson, and four siblings. She is survived by her daughters, Jasianna Chaley "Shevawn Gibson" and Damaris Richardson; grandson, Brandon Taylor; siblings, Rosabel Rux, Harold Major, and Arvilla Faidley; and special friend, Jim Davidson.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Noon on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Friendship Baptist Church of Massillon with Rev. Reginald Hye officiating. Calling hours will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday at the church. Messages of support and sympathy can be made at www.paquelet.com
Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory
330-833-3222