Bernice E.RichardsonA Celebration of Life Service will be held at Noon on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Friendship Baptist Church of Massillon with Rev. Reginald Hye officiating. Calling hours will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday at the church. Messages of support and sympathy can be made at www.paquelet.com Paquelet Funeral Home& Crematory330-833-3222