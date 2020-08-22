Bernice Fulks
age 90, passed away peacefully and went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday August 19, 2020. She was born July 28, 1930 in Miller, Ohio to Jyles and Mabel Dillon. Bernice married the love of her life, William Fulks on July 27, 1951. She worked at The Higbee Co., Ben Franklin and was a faithful servant at Canton Baptist Temple for many years.
She is preceded in death by husband William Fulks and sisters Edna Brumfield and Ruthann White. Bernice is survived by son David and wife Maryann Fulks, sisters Alberta Brumfield, Patty Turly, Jeanne Burcham and brother Billy Dillon and grandchildren Angela and Jeff Fulks as well as many other grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Her service will be conducted by Reed Funeral Home and she will be laid to rest at Bethlehem Cemetery in Malvern Ohio on Monday August 24, 2020.
Bernice was a devoted and loving wife, mother and grandmother. Her greatest accomplishment was her family - she was truly the foundation that gave and will continue to give strength to us all and will live on in our hearts and memories forever.
Graveside Services will be held 11:00 AM, Monday at Bethlehem Cemetery with Pastor Jake Tovissi officiating. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com
