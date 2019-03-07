Home

Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
North Canton Church of Christ
1301 E. Maple Street
North Canton, OH
Bernice O. Wyer


Bernice O. Wyer Obituary
of Louisville passed away March 5, 2019 at the age of 88. She was born November 20, 1930 in Fairmont, WV to the late Oregon and Nancy (Reeves) Baker. Bernice's favorite hobbies included gardening, baking homemade treats such as apple pie and fresh bread, writing poems, working with puzzle and coloring books and word searches. She most enjoyed watching red birds, breakfasts at Cracker Barrel and Patty's Place and spending time with her grandkids and great-grandkids.

She is survived by her daughters, Tharin (Dean) Rabes and Anita McCain; son, Scott (Julie) Wyer; granddaughters, Amber McCourt (Tony Shultz), Sarah (Nate) Mayer and Emily Wyer; and grandson, Bryan Wyer (Brittnay Holiday); sister, Phyllis Wilson; brother, Nelson Baker and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Bernice is preceded in death by her husband, Therl Wyer; infant son, Timothy Wyer; sisters, Ruth Kittle, Maxine Boyce and Lucille Davis; and brother, Dallas Baker.

Funeral services for Bernice will be held Friday, March 8th at 12:00 p.m. at North Canton Church of Christ, 1301 E. Maple Street in North Canton with Pastor Rod Stockdale officiating. Bernice's family will receive friends from 10-11:30 am at the church. Interment will follow in Forest Hill Cemetery. Arrangements are at the direction of the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home of Louisville. Condolences can be shared with the family online at www.paqueletfalk.com.

Published in The Repository on Mar. 7, 2019
