Bernice V. Whitmer
age 86 of Canton, OH passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020 following a brief illness. She was born on October 31, 1933 in Lawrenceburg, TN. She was a home health aid for many years. She enjoyed listening to country music and attended many country music concerts. Bernice was a member of the Canton Baptist Temple.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, Donald Whitmer, and sisters, Faye Gibson and Brenda Glover. Bernice is survived by her husband of 60 years, William Whitmer, daughter, Deborah Cornell, grandchildren, Andrew (Paige) and Heather Whitmer, and great-grandson, Wyatt Whitmer.
There are no calling hours or services planned. Memorial donations may be made in Bernice's name to Aultman Hospice/Palliative Care or the Alzheimer's Association
