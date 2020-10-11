1/1
Bernice V. Whitmer
1933 - 2020
Bernice V. Whitmer

age 86 of Canton, OH passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020 following a brief illness. She was born on October 31, 1933 in Lawrenceburg, TN. She was a home health aid for many years. She enjoyed listening to country music and attended many country music concerts. Bernice was a member of the Canton Baptist Temple.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, Donald Whitmer, and sisters, Faye Gibson and Brenda Glover. Bernice is survived by her husband of 60 years, William Whitmer, daughter, Deborah Cornell, grandchildren, Andrew (Paige) and Heather Whitmer, and great-grandson, Wyatt Whitmer.

There are no calling hours or services planned. Memorial donations may be made in Bernice's name to Aultman Hospice/Palliative Care or the Alzheimer's Association. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.


Published in The Repository on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
