Berry James Thompson, Jr., RN
(Jimmy to his family), 66, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020, from complications of Covid -19. He was born on October 27, 1954 in Cleveland, to the late Berry Thompson, Sr. and the late Doris (Askey) Thompson. He was a 1973 graduate of Garfield Heights High School. His employment included working for United States Postal Service as he went on to Cuyahoga Community College earning his Associate degree in Nursing. Berry loved helping others and enjoyed his patients, families and co-workers. His areas of Nursing included, Rehab, Chemical dependency/Detox and later in Nursing Home and Long Term Care. He had worked for Brewster Parke before suffering a stroke in 2018 causing him to retire. Berry perfectly manicured many lawns in his neighborhood just for fun. He loved to listen to and make his own recordings of a wide variety of music, watching movies and having family time. He was a member of First Baptist Church and was baptized at an early age and accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior. He loved God with all his heart. Through the many struggles of life he always contended that God did not like ugly.
He was a longtime friend of Bill W. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Melody; his children: Christina (Jess) Traylor, LaChrisha (Greg) Smith, Dawn Ali and Berry Thompson III; sisters, Bernida Thompson and Beryl Khabeer; seven grandchildren and special grandchildren he thought of as his own, Jaylynn, Jayden, Jeremy, Jarrod and Jacob Wooten; step-sons, Russell Wooten, Nick Wooten, Jason (Jamie) Wooten and Jeremy Wooten; the mother of his children, Aleather Thompson; and his fur babies, Daisy Mae Doodle and Snowball his rescue cat. In addition to his parents, Berry is preceded in death by a sister Betty Thompson.
Friends may call on Thursday, November 19, 2020, from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home and on Friday, November 20, 2020, at First Baptist Church, Massillon, from 10 a.m.-11 a.m., with a Home Going Celebration at 11 a.m., Rev. Edd Matako, Officiating. Burial will follow in Brookfield Cemetery. Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are required. If you are not feeling well, or if you have compromised immune system, you are encouraged to stay home. A sincere thank you to the staff of Hanover House Health Care for their kindness and loving care. Messages of support may be sent to the family at: www.paquelet.com
as well as for a link for the live stream of the funeral.
