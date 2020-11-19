Berry James Thompson, Jr., RN, (Jimmy)
Friends may call on (TODAY) Thursday, November 19, 2020, from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home, and on Friday, November 20, 2020, at First Baptist Church, Massillon, from 10 a.m.-11 a.m., with a Home Going Celebration at 11 a.m., Rev. Edd Matako, Officiating. Burial will follow in Brookfield Cemetery.
Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are required. If you are not feeling well, or if you have compromised immune system, you are encouraged to stay home. Messages of support may be sent to the family at: www.paquelet.com
as well as for a link for the live stream of the funeral.
Paquelet Funeral Home and Crematory, 330-833-3222