Bert C. Lewis
1940 - 2020
Bert C. Lewis

Aug 29 1940-Nov 21 2020

William Bert Lewis age 80 passed away Saturday, November 21st at his residence. Born August 29, 1940 to Harvey C and Mary Lewis.

Preceded in death by his father Harvey C Lewis, mother Mary Jane Falcone, step-mother Marjorie Bosler, step-father Louie, oldest brother Harvey E Lewis, survived by brother Robert (Pat) Lewis, sister Patricia Clark, nieces and nephews.

Cremation has taken place and celebration of life will be held at later date Arrangements entrusted to Dean's Funeral Home Sebring Ohio

Published in The Repository on Dec. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dean Funeral Home - Sebring
256 W. Ohio
Sebring, OH 44672
330-938-2744
