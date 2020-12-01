Or Copy this URL to Share

Bert C. Lewis



Aug 29 1940-Nov 21 2020



William Bert Lewis age 80 passed away Saturday, November 21st at his residence. Born August 29, 1940 to Harvey C and Mary Lewis.



Preceded in death by his father Harvey C Lewis, mother Mary Jane Falcone, step-mother Marjorie Bosler, step-father Louie, oldest brother Harvey E Lewis, survived by brother Robert (Pat) Lewis, sister Patricia Clark, nieces and nephews.



Cremation has taken place and celebration of life will be held at later date Arrangements entrusted to Dean's Funeral Home Sebring Ohio



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store