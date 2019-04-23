Home

Sanders Funeral Home
218 Nassau ST. E.
East Canton, OH 44730
330-488-0222
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sanders Funeral Home
East Canton, OH
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Indian Run Christian Church
Funeral service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Indian Run Christian Church
BERTHA R. UNKEFER


BERTHA R. UNKEFER Obituary
Bertha R. Unkefer

"Together Again"

Age 80, passed away Sunday April 21, 2019 in Canterbury Villa of Alliance. She was born March 18, 1939 in Lisbon, OH to the Late Herman A. and Leona A. (Morrow) Rogers. She was an East Canton resident most of her life. Bertha was a member Minerva Christian Church and formerly Indian Run

Christian Church.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Stewart E. Unkefer in 2014 to whom she was married 57 1/2 years; two sisters, Myra Householder and Lucille Plesia; one brother, Donald Rogers. Bertha is survived by three daughters, Cindy (Ken) Septer, Sondra (Dan) Lowery and Cheryl (Denny) Krider; one son, Stewart Unkefer Jr.; seven grandchildren, Matt (Angie) Septer, Alecia (Scott Gifford) Septer, Arron (Ashley) Lowery, Josh Lowery (fiancé, Sarah Monnel) and Corey (Brandi) Lowery, David (Lindsey) Krider, Jenna Krider (fiancé, Jared Schmucker); nine great-grandchildren, Lewis, Audrey, Myah, Sawyer, Nash, Maverick, Hayden, Skyler and Tessa; two brothers, Dave (Sheila) and Dale (Dot) Rogers.

Funeral services will be Thursday April 25, 2019 at 11:00 am in Indian Run Christian Church with Terry Bailey officiating. Burial will be in Indian Run Cemetery. Friends and family will be received Wednesday 5-7 pm in the Sanders Funeral Home in East Canton and one hour before services at the church on Thursday (10-11 am). In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the . Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.

Sanders

330-488-0222
Published in The Repository on Apr. 23, 2019
