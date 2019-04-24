|
|
|
Bertha R.
Unkefer
Funeral services will be Thursday April 25, 2019 at 11:00 am in Indian Run Christian Church with Terry Bailey officiating. Burial will be in Indian Run Cemetery. Friends and family will be received Wednesday 5-7 pm in the Sanders Funeral Home in East Canton and one hour before services at the church on Thursday (10-11 am). In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the . Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at
www.sandersfuneralhomes.
com
Sanders
330-488-0222
Published in The Repository on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More