Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 6, 2020
1:00 PM
Antioch Cemetery
Antioch, OH
Bess C. Beckett


1929 - 2020
Bess C. Beckett Obituary
Bess C. Beckett

Age 90 of Louisville, Ohio passed away Saturday April 4, 2020 at the Arbors of Woodsfield, Ohio. She was born December 20, 1929 Sardis, Ohio a daughter of the late Charles & Cora Wohnhas Wright. She was a retired LPN with 30 years of service at Timken Mercy Hospital in cardiac care, and a member of the Peace United Methodist Church at Louisville, and also a member of several different committees at the church.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Everett Beckett; son, Clay Beckett; two brothers, Ralph and Harold Wright; and one sister, Arlene Weisend. She is survived by her children, Dennis Beckett of Louisville, Ralph (Joyce) Beckett of Sardis, Ohio, and Spring (Robert) Ridgeway of Antioch, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Josh Beckett, Bobby (Jaycee) Ridgeway, Cory Ridgeway, Mike Ridgeway, Adam (Tabatha) Beckett, Diana (Nick) Hamilton, and Amy (Seth) Dolvin; ten great grandchildren, Cadance and Clay Beckett, Khloe and Brantley Ridgeway, Haden, Dwayne, Kaycie, and Hadley Beckett, and Garrett and Eli Hamilton.

Graveside Services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday April 6, 2020 at the Antioch Cemetery Antioch, Ohio with Don Thompson officiating. Arrangements by Bauer-Turner Funeral Home, 100 S. Paul St., Woodsfield, Ohio.

Published in The Repository on Apr. 5, 2020
