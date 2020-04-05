|
|
Bess C. Beckett
Age 90 of Louisville, Ohio passed away Saturday April 4, 2020 at the Arbors of Woodsfield, Ohio. She was born December 20, 1929 Sardis, Ohio a daughter of the late Charles & Cora Wohnhas Wright. She was a retired LPN with 30 years of service at Timken Mercy Hospital in cardiac care, and a member of the Peace United Methodist Church at Louisville, and also a member of several different committees at the church.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Everett Beckett; son, Clay Beckett; two brothers, Ralph and Harold Wright; and one sister, Arlene Weisend. She is survived by her children, Dennis Beckett of Louisville, Ralph (Joyce) Beckett of Sardis, Ohio, and Spring (Robert) Ridgeway of Antioch, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Josh Beckett, Bobby (Jaycee) Ridgeway, Cory Ridgeway, Mike Ridgeway, Adam (Tabatha) Beckett, Diana (Nick) Hamilton, and Amy (Seth) Dolvin; ten great grandchildren, Cadance and Clay Beckett, Khloe and Brantley Ridgeway, Haden, Dwayne, Kaycie, and Hadley Beckett, and Garrett and Eli Hamilton.
Graveside Services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday April 6, 2020 at the Antioch Cemetery Antioch, Ohio with Don Thompson officiating. Arrangements by Bauer-Turner Funeral Home, 100 S. Paul St., Woodsfield, Ohio.
www.bauerturner.com
Bauer-Turner
740-472-1601
Published in The Repository on Apr. 5, 2020