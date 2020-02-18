Home

Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
Bessann Campbell


1963 - 2020
Bessann Campbell Obituary
Bessann Campbell

57, of Canton, passed away on Friday, February 14, 2020. She was born in Canton, OH on January 29, 1963 to the late Larry and Nancy Kenny. Bessann enjoyed doing puzzles, reading Danielle Steele novels, motorcycling and traveling. She will be deeply missed and never forgotten.

She leaves behind her husband, Gary Campbell; children, William, Luke, Brandon, Brittany (Edward) and Jeffrey; 11 grandchildren; brothers, Larry and Jay and her sister, Lori.

Funeral services will be Thursday at 10:00 a.m. at the Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel. Burial will follow in Melscheimer Cemetery. Calling hours will be Wednesday from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.

Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Feb. 18, 2020
