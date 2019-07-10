The Repository Obituaries
Services
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
7:15 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. George Greek Orthodox Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. George Greek Orthodox Church
BESSIE ELIZABETH SAMUELS


1927 - 2019
BESSIE ELIZABETH SAMUELS Obituary
Bessie Elizabeth Samuels

Lifelong resident of Massillon, Ohio passed away on Sunday the 7th of July at Mercy Medical Center in Canton, Ohio. Born on August 13, 1927 to Greek Immigrants, Bessie was an active member of St. George Greek Orthodox Church and the Massillon community throughout her entire life. She had a passion for music, dance, art, cooking, baking the stock market, community service, and, above all helping friends and family. She was known and loved by everyone for her infectious smile her vivacious spirit and her giving nature. Bessie brought great joy and love to all of her family and friends.

Bessie is preceded in death by husband, Harold Samuels; parents, Angelo and Bertha Kacachos; and brothers, John and Louie Elias. She is survived by sister, Mary Lou Pizanis of Baltimore, Md.; brother, George Kacachos of Massillon, Ohio; sister, Jeannette Teter of Dublin, Ohio; brother, Jordan Kacachos of Pensacola, Fla. and many loving nieces, nephews and friends.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. with a 7:15 p.m. Trisagion Service at the Paquelet Funeral Home and 1 hour visitation prior to the service at Church on Saturday. The Funeral will be held at St. George Greek Orthodox Church on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. Fr. Spyridon Kehayes officiating. Memorial gifts may be made to St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 364 First Street SE, Massillon, OH 44646. www.paquelet.com

Paquelet Funeral Home – 330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on July 10, 2019
