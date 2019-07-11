|
Bessie Elizabeth
Samuels
Calling hours will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. with a 7:15 p.m. Trisagion Service at the Paquelet Funeral Home and 1 hour visitation prior to the service at Church on Saturday. The Funeral will be held at St. George Greek Orthodox Church on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. Fr. Spyridon Kehayes officiating. Entombment at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Memorial gifts may be made to St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 364 First Street SE, Massillon, OH 44646. www.paquelet.com.
Paquelet Funeral Home
330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on July 11, 2019