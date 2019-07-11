Home

Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
Service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
7:15 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. George Greek Orthodox Church
364 First Street SE
Massillon, OH
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. George Greek Orthodox Church
364 First Street SE
Massillon, OH
BESSIE ELIZABETH SAMUELS


1927 - 2019
Bessie Elizabeth

Samuels

Calling hours will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. with a 7:15 p.m. Trisagion Service at the Paquelet Funeral Home and 1 hour visitation prior to the service at Church on Saturday. The Funeral will be held at St. George Greek Orthodox Church on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. Fr. Spyridon Kehayes officiating. Entombment at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Memorial gifts may be made to St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 364 First Street SE, Massillon, OH 44646. www.paquelet.com.

Paquelet Funeral Home

330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on July 11, 2019
