Bessie Norene Peel-Cox
was born Nov. 14, 1947 in Newport, Ark., to the late Alex and Ethel Peel. Bessie worked at Bethany Nursing Home for nine years, and spent her last days there as a resident. She was a licensed cosmetologist and seamstress by trade. She loved cooking, playing games with her family and watching Family Feud, but most of all she loved her children and grandchildren.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her late husband, James Henry Cox; seven brothers, and two sisters. She leaves to cherish her memory four sons, James "J.R.", Jerome "Boo-Boo" Anthony "PeeWee" (LaKisha) all of Canton, Ohio and Jason (Robin) of Greensboro, N.C.; 16 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Virginia, Sally (Morris), Jackie (Tommy); one brother, Jimmy (Helen); special friends, Carrie Mae Sanders and Celia Parks as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and all of her sons friends that she loved as her own.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at 11 a.m., Rhoden Memorial Home, 729 Cherry Ave. N.E., Canton, Ohio 44702. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service.
Published in The Repository on Feb. 21, 2019