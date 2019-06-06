|
Beth Ann Kaufholz 1963-2019
55 of Canton went to be with her Savior on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Aultman Hospital in Canton.She was born on June 29, 1963 in Mount Vernon, to the late Charles and Lois (Nicholson) Green, Sr. Beth grew up in Heath, Ohio, and graduated from Heath High School. She also lived in Newark, Carrollton, Perrysville, and Canton. She worked at Aultman Hospital in many capacities, such as home health assistant and newborn intensive care assistant. In her childhood she helped with her mother and father's many businesses, including The Charlie Brown Donut and Pizza Shop in Zanesville and L.J. Produce and Farm Markets of Newark/Heath and Columbus. Beth's central trait was her ceaseless desire to bring her large family together, whether that was through holiday parties, church banquets, or spontaneous celebrations. So many of her nieces and nephews saw "Aunt Beth" as much more than an aunt, due to her always being there to see a softball game or a choir concert. Another of her legacies is "Cuzins' Camp", where through her tireless effort so many cousins got to make great memories and form lifelong relationships. Beth was also a devoted mother. Anyone who met her knew just how proud she was of her children and grandchildren, to where she could hardly stop talking about them to anyone who would listen. She was also very devoted to loving and praising her heavenly Father and her savior, Jesus Christ.
Beth is survived by her husband of 17 years, Philip Kaufholz, Sr., whom she married on October 26, 2001; sons, Philip Kaufholz, Jr. of Canton, Christian Hafley of Cleveland; daughters, Erica (Zane) Shuman of Madison, Bethany Hafley of Columbus, Christy (Jamie) Barker of Louisville; her grandchildren, Ella Shuman, Case Shuman, Maddix Barker; brothers, Chuck Green of Newark, Lee (Debbie) Green of Morgantown, W.Va., Steve (Barb) Green of Newark; sisters, Lois (Michael) Fry of Carrollton, Carla (Jeff) McNabb of Cincinnati, Christina Green of Sandyville; and so many beloved nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Beth was preceded in death by her brotherl William (Zheny) Green and three infant sisters.
The funeral service for Beth will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Carrollton Church of God, 371 Moody Ave SW with her nephew, Pastor Jarron Fry officiating. Calling hours will be observed Saturday 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Carrollton Church of God with the funeral service to immediately follow.
