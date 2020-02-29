Home

Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
4:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
Beth Ann Kortis


1958 - 2020
Beth Ann Kortis Obituary
Beth Ann Kortis

61, of Perry Twp. passed away on February 27, 2020. Beth Ann was born in Canton, Ohio on December 12, 1958. She was a graduate of Canton Timken High School class of 1976, enjoyed her grandbabies, her family, the Pittsburgh Steelers and The Ohio State Buckeyes.

Preceded in death by her mother, Janet Gatrell; father, James Kortis and daughter, Kari Anne Hurst. She is survived by her son, Christopher (Katrina) Kortis; grandchildren, Carter James Kortis and Kimberly Kortis; sister, Cindy (Frank) Perez; brothers, James Kortis Jr. and Steven (Tina) Kortis; step father Skip Gatrell; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Funeral service will be at 4 p.m. on Sunday March 1, 2020 at Reed Funeral Home CANTON CHAPEL with Pastor Will Stuart officiating. Family and friends can visit from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday prior to the service. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.

Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Feb. 29, 2020
