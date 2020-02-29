|
Beth Ann Kortis
61, of Perry Twp. passed away on February 27, 2020. Beth Ann was born in Canton, Ohio on December 12, 1958. She was a graduate of Canton Timken High School class of 1976, enjoyed her grandbabies, her family, the Pittsburgh Steelers and The Ohio State Buckeyes.
Preceded in death by her mother, Janet Gatrell; father, James Kortis and daughter, Kari Anne Hurst. She is survived by her son, Christopher (Katrina) Kortis; grandchildren, Carter James Kortis and Kimberly Kortis; sister, Cindy (Frank) Perez; brothers, James Kortis Jr. and Steven (Tina) Kortis; step father Skip Gatrell; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Funeral service will be at 4 p.m. on Sunday March 1, 2020 at Reed Funeral Home CANTON CHAPEL with Pastor Will Stuart officiating. Family and friends can visit from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday prior to the service. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Feb. 29, 2020