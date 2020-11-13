1/1
Beth Elaine Peñaflor
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beth Elaine Peñaflor

Of Hartville went home to be with the Lord unexpectedly on Wednesday November 11, 2020. She was born July 3rd in Canton and grew up in Sarasota, Fla. Beth was a beloved mother, sister, daughter and wife. She loved the Lord and after high school she stepped out in faith and joined Youth with a Mission (YWAM) which began a thirty year legacy of ministry that still lives on in the family today. Following YWAM she began a career as a travel agent. Through her travels and missions she met her husband of 27 years, Jun Peñaflor. For the last 15 years, she worked at Lake Center Christian School touching many lives. Beth was the best friend anyone could ever hope for. She was a member of Evermore Community Church, is greatly loved and will be deeply missed.

Preceded in death by her dad, Pastor Henry Shrock Jr.; she is survived by her husband, Leonides Jr. "Jun"; children, Mikaela, Harrison and Ysabela; mother, Dorothy (Yoder) Shrock; siblings, Beverly (David) Abdul, Brenda (David) Gibson, Maria (Steven) Nuzzo, Vincent Shrock and Eva Mae Shrock; mother-in-law, Elizabeth Peñaflor; all the Peñaflor family in the Philippines; lots of nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral services will be held Saturday 4 p.m., November 14th, at Evermore Community Church and will also be livestreamed by the church at evermorecc.org or Evermore Community Church Facebook page. Final resting place is the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Evermore Community Church.

Arnold Hartville 330-877-9364

www.arnoldfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Evermore Community Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Arnold Funeral Home
504 W. Maple St.
Hartville, OH 44632
(330) 877-9364
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Arnold Funeral Home Hartville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 12, 2020
Beth's life touched so many! I spent many years in the halls of Lake Center Christian School with her and enjoyed her friendship. I loved watching her beautiful, bright and talented children graduate and move on with their dreams. Jun, Mikaela, Harrison and Ysabela, You will be in our many thoughts and prayers. Heaven is her home and we will enjoy one another's company again in the presence of Jesus. God's peace.
Kathy Pohly
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved