Beth Elaine Peñaflor
Of Hartville went home to be with the Lord unexpectedly on Wednesday November 11, 2020. She was born July 3rd in Canton and grew up in Sarasota, Fla. Beth was a beloved mother, sister, daughter and wife. She loved the Lord and after high school she stepped out in faith and joined Youth with a Mission (YWAM) which began a thirty year legacy of ministry that still lives on in the family today. Following YWAM she began a career as a travel agent. Through her travels and missions she met her husband of 27 years, Jun Peñaflor. For the last 15 years, she worked at Lake Center Christian School touching many lives. Beth was the best friend anyone could ever hope for. She was a member of Evermore Community Church, is greatly loved and will be deeply missed.
Preceded in death by her dad, Pastor Henry Shrock Jr.; she is survived by her husband, Leonides Jr. "Jun"; children, Mikaela, Harrison and Ysabela; mother, Dorothy (Yoder) Shrock; siblings, Beverly (David) Abdul, Brenda (David) Gibson, Maria (Steven) Nuzzo, Vincent Shrock and Eva Mae Shrock; mother-in-law, Elizabeth Peñaflor; all the Peñaflor family in the Philippines; lots of nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral services will be held Saturday 4 p.m., November 14th, at Evermore Community Church and will also be livestreamed by the church at evermorecc.org
or Evermore Community Church Facebook page. Final resting place is the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Evermore Community Church.
