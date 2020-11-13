Beth's life touched so many! I spent many years in the halls of Lake Center Christian School with her and enjoyed her friendship. I loved watching her beautiful, bright and talented children graduate and move on with their dreams. Jun, Mikaela, Harrison and Ysabela, You will be in our many thoughts and prayers. Heaven is her home and we will enjoy one another's company again in the presence of Jesus. God's peace.

Kathy Pohly

Friend