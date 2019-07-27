|
Beth Elayne Jones
A memorial service will be conducted (TOMORROW) Sunday July 28, 2019 at 3 p.m. at St. Stephen Martyr Lutheran Church (4600 Fulton Drive NW, Canton, OH 44718) with Pastor Bruce Roth officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Beth's memory to the Stark County Humane Society (5100 Peach Street, Louisville, OH 44641), as she was passionate about pet rescue. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on July 27, 2019