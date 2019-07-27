Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mark R Vrabel Funeral Home
1425 S. Main Street
North Canton, OH 44720
330-452-4041
Memorial service
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
3:00 PM
St. Stephen Martyr Lutheran Church
4600 Fulton Drive NW
Canton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Beth Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beth Elayne Jones


1972 - 2019
Send Flowers
Beth Elayne Jones Obituary
Beth Elayne Jones

A memorial service will be conducted (TOMORROW) Sunday July 28, 2019 at 3 p.m. at St. Stephen Martyr Lutheran Church (4600 Fulton Drive NW, Canton, OH 44718) with Pastor Bruce Roth officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Beth's memory to the Stark County Humane Society (5100 Peach Street, Louisville, OH 44641), as she was passionate about pet rescue. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on July 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.