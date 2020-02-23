|
|
Beth Littlepage
58, of Canton, Ohio passed away February 20, 2020 at her home in Hartville, surrounded by her loving family. She was born October 8, 1961 in Canton, the daughter of Tom and Pauline Burns (Grimm). On May 3, 1996, she married Todd Littlepage. Together they shared 24 years of marriage. Beth was devoted to her family. She will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. She enjoyed vacations with her husband and family, tending to her garden and flowers, and savoring time with her inseparable buddy Harley the family dog.
Beth is survived by her loving husband Todd; three children Derick, Austin, and Rachael; and five grandchildren.
The family will receive friends 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at the Adams Mason Funeral Home (791 East Market Street in Akron), where a memorial service will immediately follow at 6:00 PM. Memorial contributions may be made to Mercy Hospice (4369 Whipple Ave. NW Canton, Ohio 44718). Arrangements entrusted to
Adams Mason Funeral Home (330) 535-9186
Published in The Repository on Feb. 23, 2020