Betsy L. Immel



Our family is so saddened by the loss of a daughter, sister, aunt and niece. Betsy passed peacefully, after a brief battle with coronavirus. She will now live in the eternal peace with her sight and hearing restored. She will be greeted with open arms by the Lord, our Savior. Betsy will be forever remembered for the inspiration she was to all. She conquered life from an early age, with no concern for her obstacles. She was independent, happy and always determined to forge ahead. Betsy was happily married and preceded in death by her husband, Duane whom was also blind. Together, they ran a successful café at the Canton Courthouse which was a popular breakfast and lunch spot for many of the area lawyers and judges.



She was also preceded in death by her father, Tom A. Taylor and grandparents on both sides. She is survived by her mother, Mona "Nancy" Sheldon; her twin sister, Becky (Rich) Barnhart; brother, Steve (Yolanda) Taylor and sister, Teresa "Tess" (Phil) Zepp. Betsy is also survived by special aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins, too many to name. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.



Due to the difficult times, a celebration of life will be planned at a later date in 2021. Any donations can be made in her name to the Philomatheon Society for the Blind.



Reed, 330-477-6721



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store