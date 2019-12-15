Home

Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
5000 Everhard Road NW
Canton, OH 44718
(330) 494-9644
Bette J. Miller


1924 - 2019
Bette J. Miller Obituary
Bette J. Miller

Age 95, of North Canton, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019. She was born August 3, 1924 and graduated from Massillon City School of Nursing. Bette was a member of Faith United Methodist Church of North Canton.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew C. Miller. She is survived by her daughters, Cynthia Baumgart, Andrea (Bill) Rebellino, Lisa (Tom) Wolf; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. A more detailed obituary can be found at www.karlofh.com
Published in The Repository on Dec. 15, 2019
