|
|
Bette J. Miller
Age 95, of North Canton, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019. She was born August 3, 1924 and graduated from Massillon City School of Nursing. Bette was a member of Faith United Methodist Church of North Canton.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew C. Miller. She is survived by her daughters, Cynthia Baumgart, Andrea (Bill) Rebellino, Lisa (Tom) Wolf; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. A more detailed obituary can be found at www.karlofh.com
Published in The Repository on Dec. 15, 2019