Bette O. Zwick
Passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020 surrounded by the love of her entire family. She was born in Carrollton, Ohio on June 27, 1922 to the late Arthur and Nova (Blazer) Lawrence. In 1942 she married Leander P. Zwick, Jr. in Canton, Ohio and together they raised their seven children. She received a degree in Education with a minor in Art from Kent State University. Bette loved to travel and was an accomplished artist, but most important to her was her family.
She is survived by her seven children, Deborah Kohler, Richard (Patty) Zwick, Victoria (Terry) McGonegal, Leander "Pepper" (Patty) Zwick, David (Cindy) Zwick, Michael (Shari) Zwick, and Kristina (Rick) Taylor; son-in-law, Peter Klapp; 15 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her former husband; son-in-law, Richard Kohler; and grandson, Steven Zwick. The family expresses gratitude to the loving nurses and staff at St. Luke Lutheran Home and Aultman Hospice for their wonderful care.
Cremation has taken place, and a celebration of her life will take place at a later date. Arrangements under the direction of Karlo-Libby Funeral Home.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 2, 2020