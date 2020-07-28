Bettie J. GodbyAge 93, of Canton, died Saturday, July 25, 2020 in Altercare of Navarre. Born August 14, 1926 in Akron, Ohio, to the late Roy and Vera (Buskirk) Thrash. She was a member of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church.Preceded in death by a sister, Kathryn Thrash; two brothers, Donald and Harold "Pete" Thrash. She is survived by a nephew, Roy Thrash; two special friends, Donna Jo Downin and Bernadine Rohr.Following Bettie's wishes, cremation will take place and there will be no services.Kreighbaum-Sanders330-484-2525