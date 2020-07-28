1/
BETTIE J. GODBY
1926 - 2020
Bettie J. Godby

Age 93, of Canton, died Saturday, July 25, 2020 in Altercare of Navarre. Born August 14, 1926 in Akron, Ohio, to the late Roy and Vera (Buskirk) Thrash. She was a member of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church.

Preceded in death by a sister, Kathryn Thrash; two brothers, Donald and Harold "Pete" Thrash. She is survived by a nephew, Roy Thrash; two special friends, Donna Jo Downin and Bernadine Rohr.

Following Bettie's wishes, cremation will take place and there will be no services.

Published in The Repository on Jul. 28, 2020.
2 entries
July 27, 2020
RIP until we meet again
Margaret cooper
Friend
July 27, 2020
She was the best last I've ever known. Best friends with my mother and named me. Great memories. You will be missed.
Beckey Hall Farkas
Friend
