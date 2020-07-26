1/1
Bettie Mae Bell
1921 - 2020
Bettie Mae Bell

Sunrise November 1, 1921 to Sunset July 23, 2020

Bettie earned her heavenly wings early Thursday morning at the age of 98. She was born in Attala, Miss. and relocated to Canton, Ohio as a young adult. She remained a resident for 78 years.

She is preceded in death by her parents; siblings; and two daughters, Bobbie Jean Foster and Cheryl Jean Bell. She leaves to cherish her memory three daughters, Evelyn Foster, Kameela Farrakhan, and Edythe Elayne Stinson; a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and a multitude of loved ones.

Home going services will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 729 Cherry Avenue NE Canton, Ohio 44702. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of service.

Published in The Repository on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Rhoden Memorial Home, Inc.
JUL
29
Service
11:00 AM
Rhoden Memorial Home, Inc.
Rhoden Memorial Home, Inc.
729 Cherry Avenue NE
Canton, OH 44702
(330) 455-7944
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Rhoden Memorial Home
