Bettie Mae Bell



Sunrise November 1, 1921 to Sunset July 23, 2020



Bettie earned her heavenly wings early Thursday morning at the age of 98. She was born in Attala, Miss. and relocated to Canton, Ohio as a young adult. She remained a resident for 78 years.



She is preceded in death by her parents; siblings; and two daughters, Bobbie Jean Foster and Cheryl Jean Bell. She leaves to cherish her memory three daughters, Evelyn Foster, Kameela Farrakhan, and Edythe Elayne Stinson; a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and a multitude of loved ones.



Home going services will be held on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 729 Cherry Avenue NE Canton, Ohio 44702. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until time of service.



