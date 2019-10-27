|
|
Bettie Marie Netzly
age 96 of Canton, Ohio, passed away on October 14, 2019 in Canton. She was born on March 15, 1923 to Forest and Mary Hanna in Canton. Bettie was a 1941 graduate of Washington High School where she played the trumpet and was a proud member of the Red Bird Tiger Swing Band. She was a lifelong supporter of Massillon Tigers Football. She was a lifelong and active member of Trinity United Methodist Church. She enjoyed spending time with her family and will always be remembered for starting the family tradition of summers spent at Lakeside.
Bettie is preceded in death by her parents, and her loving husband of 61 years, Robert Netzly. She is survived by her daughters, Tonda (Ron) Clay, Tara (Carlo) Soliz, and Tela (Larry) Laps, six grandchildren and their spouses, twelve great grandchildren and sisters-in-law, Betty Lou Netzly and Joan Netzly.
Friends and family may call on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Paquelet and Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home in Massillon from 10-11 a.m., services will be held at 11 a.m. Internment will take place at East Union Lawn Cemetery in Navarre. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lakeside Chautauqua Foundation at 236 Walnut Ave, Lakeside, Ohio 43440. Memories and words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.paquelet.com.
Paquelet and Arnold-Lynch, 330-833-4839
Published in The Repository on Oct. 27, 2019