The Repository Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
1100 Wales Rd NE
Massillon, OH 44646
330-833-4839
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
1100 Wales Rd NE
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
1100 Wales Rd NE
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bettie Netzly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bettie Marie Netzly


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bettie Marie Netzly Obituary
Bettie Marie Netzly

age 96 of Canton, Ohio, passed away on October 14, 2019 in Canton. She was born on March 15, 1923 to Forest and Mary Hanna in Canton. Bettie was a 1941 graduate of Washington High School where she played the trumpet and was a proud member of the Red Bird Tiger Swing Band. She was a lifelong supporter of Massillon Tigers Football. She was a lifelong and active member of Trinity United Methodist Church. She enjoyed spending time with her family and will always be remembered for starting the family tradition of summers spent at Lakeside.

Bettie is preceded in death by her parents, and her loving husband of 61 years, Robert Netzly. She is survived by her daughters, Tonda (Ron) Clay, Tara (Carlo) Soliz, and Tela (Larry) Laps, six grandchildren and their spouses, twelve great grandchildren and sisters-in-law, Betty Lou Netzly and Joan Netzly.

Friends and family may call on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Paquelet and Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home in Massillon from 10-11 a.m., services will be held at 11 a.m. Internment will take place at East Union Lawn Cemetery in Navarre. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lakeside Chautauqua Foundation at 236 Walnut Ave, Lakeside, Ohio 43440. Memories and words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.paquelet.com.

Paquelet and Arnold-Lynch, 330-833-4839
Published in The Repository on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bettie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
Download Now