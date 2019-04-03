Bettie Virginia Harper 1932-2019



87, passed away peacefully on March 25, 2019, surrounded by her family. One of eight children, Virginia was born in Beatrice, W.Va. on February 17, 1932 to Fred and Madge (Haught) Little. She was married to her husband Billy Harper for 57 years before he passed away in February of 2010. They lived in Ohio for most of their married life and enjoyed traveling and taking rides in the country, but eventually settled in Fort Mill, S.C. to be near their daughter, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. After Bill's passing, she continued to work in their store selling sheets where she became known for her sparkling personality, which matched her sparkling and colorful attire. Virginia really embraced life, while sharing her positivity. She loved being "Grandma" to everyone.



She is survived by her children, Douglas (Preeta) Harper of Australia, Marilyn Hanna of Lowell, N.C. and Arthur Harper of Marion, N.C.; grandchildren, Christopher (Katherine) Hanna of Catawba, S.C., Chantel (Scott) Deem of Fort Mill, S.C., Ginger Harper of Australia and Aiden Hanna of Lowell, N.C.; great-grandchildren, Austin Deem and Allie Deem of Fort Mill, S.C.; and siblings, Janet Ackerman, Warren Little and Belvie Schrock. In addition to her husband and parents, Virginia was preceded in death by her siblings, Dora Shepler, Kenneth Little, Elsie Mizer and Marlene Slater.



The family will receive friends at Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held in the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Burial will follow at Union Lawn Cemetery. Messages of condolence and support may be sent to www.paquelet.com In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Virginia's memory to .



