Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bettie Harper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bettie Virginia Harper

Obituary Flowers

Bettie Virginia Harper Obituary
Bettie Virginia

Harper

The family will receive friends at Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held in the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Burial will follow at Union Lawn Cemetery. Messages of condolence and support may be sent to www.paquelet.com In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Virginia's memory to .

Paquelet Funeral Home

& Crematory

330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.