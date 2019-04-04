|
|
|
Bettie Virginia
Harper
The family will receive friends at Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held in the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Burial will follow at Union Lawn Cemetery. Messages of condolence and support may be sent to www.paquelet.com In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Virginia's memory to .
Paquelet Funeral Home
& Crematory
330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Apr. 4, 2019
