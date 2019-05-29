|
Betty A. Scarnecchia
76, of Massillon went home to be with the Lord, on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. Born in Freeport, Ohio moving to Canton in 1945. Born to the late Ralph and Elizabeth (Steele) Kent, Betty graduated from Lincoln High School and was employed at the Timken Company for 13 years as an inspector. Betty was a charter member of Westminster Presbyterian Community Church. Preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Thomas J. Scarnecchia on July 13, 2018; brother, Jack; brother in law, James P. Keelan, niece, Amy Comune and nephew, Jonathan Cornell.
Betty is survived by sister, Donna Keelan; sister in law, Rita Kent; nieces and nephews, Kurt (Debbie) Kent, Mandi (Greg) Berry, Anthony and Alano Berry, Katie (Kevin) Powers, Keith Kent, Denielle (Jeff) Mitchell, De'Air and Devin Mitchell, Brian Kent, Nick and Sarah Comune, Paula (Tim) Kane, Chris (Greg) Woods, Maura (Brian) Lee, Jimmy (Laura) Keelan, Marti Bercsik; children JoAnn (Thomas) Poulton, Lisa (Peter) Puzio, JonMarc (Julie) Scarnecchia, and Greg Scarnecchia; grandchildren: Domenic, Angelica, Christopher Puzio, Natalie, Anthony Scarnecchia, Jennifer (Chris) Eaton and Linda Poulton. Also survived by special cousins, David (Sheryl) Kent, Karen Kent, and Iva Jean (Pat) Harwell. Betty was a very beautiful, and gracious person and we were blessed to have her in our family. She loved Jesus, her family, and friends. She will be greatly missed by everyone. She leaves to cherish her memory very special beloved dog Libby Ann.
Her wishes were to be cremated with no calling hours and a private service to be held at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. In Betty's memory donations may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on May 29, 2019