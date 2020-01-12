|
Betty A. Taillard
age 88, formerly of Canton, passed away Tuesday morning, January 7, 2020 in her home. She was born April 16, 1931 in Canton, to the late Milo C. and Marie M. (Gloss) Rupert. Betty was a graduated of Lincoln High School and worked for Robertson Heating and Cooling. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin C. Taillard; sisters, Ruth Sponseller and Pauline Miller; and brother, Homer Rupert.
She is survived by her son, Mark E. (Christopher) Taillard of Atlanta, GA; daughter, Linda K. (Rod H.) Graham of Painesville; three grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.
Following cremation, inurnment will be in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. No services are planned. Arrangements under the direction of Karlo-Libby Funeral Home.
Published in The Repository on Jan. 12, 2020