Betty A. Webbage 91, of Massillon, passed away on May 29, 2020. She was born on July 24, 1928 to the late John and Susan (Michliak) Bartko. Betty was a 1946 graduate of Washington High School. She married Eugene "Bud" Webb in 1951, and they shared 37 years together until his passing in 1988. Betty was a homemaker, and later worked at the Tiger Store and Walmart until her retirement. She enjoyed working in her garden and was a lifetime member of St. John Lutheran Church.She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Eugene and Margaret Webb; her sister, Helen (Harvey) Schmucker; as well as a host of nieces and nephews. Betty was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers: John, Andy, Mike, Daniel, Albert and Frank; and her sisters: Anna, Mary, and Mildred.A Celebration of her life will be held on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 11 a.m at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon. Visitation from 10-11 a.m. Burial at Massillon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Betty's memory can be made to Mercy Hospice.Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory – 330-833-3222