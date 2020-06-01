BETTY A. WEBB
1928 - 2020
Betty A. Webb

age 91, of Massillon, passed away on May 29, 2020. She was born on July 24, 1928 to the late John and Susan (Michliak) Bartko. Betty was a 1946 graduate of Washington High School. She married Eugene "Bud" Webb in 1951, and they shared 37 years together until his passing in 1988. Betty was a homemaker, and later worked at the Tiger Store and Walmart until her retirement. She enjoyed working in her garden and was a lifetime member of St. John Lutheran Church.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Eugene and Margaret Webb; her sister, Helen (Harvey) Schmucker; as well as a host of nieces and nephews. Betty was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers: John, Andy, Mike, Daniel, Albert and Frank; and her sisters: Anna, Mary, and Mildred.

A Celebration of her life will be held on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 11 a.m at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon. Visitation from 10-11 a.m. Burial at Massillon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Betty's memory can be made to Mercy Hospice.

www.paquelet.com

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory – 330-833-3222

Published in The Repository on Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

